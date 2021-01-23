OhioHealth Marion General completes $40 million expansion

MARION — OhioHealth Marion General Hospital opened a new 3-story, 60,000 square-foot building connected to the hospital on Jan.12 that will feature 24 Medical/Surgical and 24 Intermediate private patient rooms.

Private rooms are critical to an improved patient experience, a news release states. Marion providers and clinical care teams worked closely to design the rooms, which have zones for patients, family and staff, for maximum workflow efficiency.

In addition, the hospital’s new East Building will serve as the primary entry point into the hospital. Parking remains in front of the hospital and free valet service will be located at the new entrance.

The hospital cares for patients from Marion, Crawford, Morrow, Wyandot and Hardin counties serving as a reginal referral center for patients requiring a higher level of care.

The hospital served 7,269 patients from Morrow County, primarily in outpatient services, over the past fiscal year.

“This is a great example of OhioHealth’s continued investment in the vision and strategy of healthcare in the market and how we are preparing for the future of healthcare. We are bringing value, safety and quality care to Marion and surrounding communities,” said Curt Gingrich, president of Marion General Hospital.

“This new space will allow us to offer an enhanced level of care though private rooms that will positively impact our patients.”

The building is the cornerstone of a Master Facilities Plan which outlines improvements throughout the Marion General Hospital campus including renovation of Marion Medical Campus’ Endoscopy Unit and Green Lobby. The Lab at Marion General is currently undergoing a renovation that will be complete this spring.

In addition, the hospital’s Labor and Delivery Department will be renovated as well with completion expected for fall of 2021.

Partners for this project included Gilbane Construction, Cannon Designs (architect), Hill International (project management) and M Engineering.

