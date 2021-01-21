GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 19

Police arrested a male suspect on suspicion of failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer following a traffic stop in the 300 block of South East Street. The traffic stop was executed following a report of a suspicious vehicle in that area. The arrest was made following a pursuit. Officers also issued a traffic citation to the male suspect.

Police were asked to assist Crawford County Children Services with the removal of juveniles from a residence on Libby Lane. The juveniles were taken into custody without incident.

Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Mansfield Street to check a bag that had been left on the porch. Officers found nothing suspicious.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for driving with an expired license in the vicinity of South and Parson streets.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the vicinity of Charles and East streets. Officers discovered that the male subject had an argument with his girlfriend and was walking home.

Police issued a warning to a motorist along South Street for a stop sign violation.

Jan. 20

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of North East and Primrose streets for not having a working passenger-side headlight.

Police investigated a report of a reckless driver in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Clymer Avenue. The driver told officers she was eating while driving.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of North Pierce Street and Harding Way East for not having his vehicle’s license plate properly displayed.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the 800 block of Charles Street for a stop sign violation.

Police investigated a report of a civil dispute in the 800 block of Charles Street. Officers were told two men were arguing. They were separated. No arrests were made.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the 700 block of Charles Street for a turn signal violation.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 800 block of Carter Drive. Officers were told that a male involved in the dispute cut himself with a knife following an argument. Officers took information for a report. No arrests were made.

