Second Harvest food pantry Jan. 27 at Galion Middle School

GALION — Galion City Schools will serve as the host site for the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio’s Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on Wednesday, January 27.

Second Harvest will be distributing free assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and other items from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on Jan. 27. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event at https://freshtrak.com/register/event/24206.

This is a drive-thru distribution. For everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

• Masks are required during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded

• Please remain in your vehicle

• Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle

• Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area

• Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items

• Two households per vehicle

Families with questions can contact Family Engagement Coordinator Violeta Chinni at 419-468-3134, ext. 13549, or email chinni.violeta@moesc.net.

(Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers)

