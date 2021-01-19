GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 13

Police arrested a female suspect in the 100 block of Clymer Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Police arrested a female suspect in the 900 block of Allen Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Police arrested a male suspect in the 200 block of Grant Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jan. 14

Police issued a citation to a motorist in the vicinity of Sixth Avenue and Harding Way East for driving under suspension. Officers executed the traffic stop after receiving a report of a reckless driver in that area.

Police investigated a report of the theft of a cat in the 600 block of Harding Way West. The individuals involved in the incident have spoken to each other regarding the animal. The owner will contact police again if the cat is not returned.

Police issued a citation for failure to control to a motorist in the 300 block of Gill Avenue. The individual struck a parked car at that location. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested a male suspect in the 300 block of Harding Way East on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jan. 15

Police issued a citation to a motorist in the vicinity of South and Parson streets for driving under suspension.

Jan. 17

Police arrested a male suspect in the 6600 block of Brandt Road on a warrant issued in Richland County. He was transferred to the custody of the Mansfield Police Department.

Jan. 18

Police investigated a report of a fight in the 500 block of Gill Avenue. Officers were told that a male wearing an ankle monitor was at the Galion Community Center YMCA “throwing punches at everyone.” No one was able to provide a description of the suspect to police. The YMCA is requesting extra police patrols on Mondays.

Police issued a citation to a motorist in the 600 block of Harding Way East for driving under suspension. Officers confiscated the driver’s registration and license plates.

