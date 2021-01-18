VITA of Crawford County offers free tax assistance

BUCYRUS — The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program offers free tax preparation and e-filing of federal income tax and state income tax returns, including Ohio School District Income taxes, and assistance with Bucyrus City Income Tax Returns, to low-to moderate income (approximately $60,000 or less) people who qualify.

Certified volunteers receive training to help prepare basic tax returns and are qualified to prepare the forms and schedules within the scope of the VITA program.

The Bucyrus VITA Site is located on the second floor of FC Bank at 105 Washington Square. However, due to the continuing pandemic there will be changes in operation. Please note the instructions below:

• The number to call is 419-617-6657 and do not call before last week in January.

• When you call, leave your name, phone number, and a good time to call you back. Then when we are ready we will call you back to obtain required information and give you a time to drop off your return. You will need to include a copy of social security cards and driver’s licenses to safeguard against identity theft. All returns will be done on a drop off basis.

• A representative will contact you with any questions while preparing you return. Once your return is finalized and reviewed, a representative will call you to arrange for pickup.

• Required documents are all income documents (i.e. W-2, W-2G, 1099’s, SSA-1099, 1095-A, etc.) for 2020 and any information documents (i.e. estimated tax payments, totaled medical expenses, etc.) you may have for 2020 along with your prior year return. Remember that some 1099s are not mailed out until Feb. 15. Be sure you have all the relevant tax documents before your scheduled drop off date.

