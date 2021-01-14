GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 12

Police issued a citation to a motorist for speeding in the vicinity of Fairview and Neumann avenues.

Police responded to a report of an alleged drug overdose in the 300 block of Harding Way East. Officers contacted EMS who transported the indivdual to Galion Community Hospital.

Police retrieved drug paraphernalia that was found near a building in the 500 block of Harding Way East. Officers found a crack pipe and a plastic bag at the site.

Police conducted a welfare check at the request of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at a residence on East Summit Street. ODNR requested the check due to the presence of exotic animals in the house. Officers said there was an alligator and other reptiles kept in cages at the residence. Police reported no issues with the animals.

Police received a report from authorities in Willard that a runaway juvenile was allegedly at a residence in the 300 block of South Columbus Street. Officers did not find the juvenile at that location.

Police responded to a report of an attempted break-in at a residence on Libby Lane. Officers told the resident they would provide extra patrols in the area. No suspect was found.

Police responded to a report of an alleged domestic dispute in the 400 block of Grand Street. Officers took information for a report. No injuries were reported. No arrests were made.

Jan. 13

Police arrested a female suspect in the 100 block of Clymer Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. The suspect told officers that she had hallucinations following drug use. She was transported to Galion Community Hospital. Hospital staff told officers the woman had been there earlier in the day.

Police arrested a female suspect in the 900 block of Allen Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Officers were told that the woman had been involved in a physical altercation with a male. They determined that the female suspect was under the influence of alcohol.

Police responded to a report of a male suffering from an alleged mental breakdown. He was transported by EMS to Galion Community Hospital.

Police executed a felony warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Grant Street and arrested a female suspect. The woman was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police responded to a report that a male had fallen in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street. The male told police that he was going to the pharmacy to pick up a prescription. EMS responded to the scene to assist the man.

