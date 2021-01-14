Crawford County EMA: COVID-19 vaccine available for people age 80 and older

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Emergency Management Agency has announced that the county will receive a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine, which will be allocated to the priority groups outlined in Gov. Mike DeWine’s address on Jan. 7.

For the week beginning on Monday, Jan. 18, the eligible population to receive the vaccine includes people 80 years of age and older, according to a press release issued by EMA Director Jette Cander.

“Please be patient and kind to all those who will be scheduling your appointment,” Cander said. “Appointments will not be accepted via Messenger. You must have an appointment to receive a vaccination at all facilities.”

Crawford County residents who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccination are encouraged to schedule an appointment beginning Thursday, Jan. 14 at one of the following locations within the county:

• Galion City Health Department — 113 Harding Way E., Galion (Phone: 419-468-1075). Pre-registration and forms will be available at https://galionhealth.org/covid-19-resources/.

• Avita Health Systems — 269 Portland Way South, Galion (Phone: 419-468-0800) and 629 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus.

• Crawford County Public Health — 1520 Isaac Beal Rd, Bucyrus (Phone: 419-562-5871).

• Genoa Health Care — 2458 Stetzer Road, Room 193, Bucyrus (Phone: 419-617-0817).

• Kroger — 210 E. Mary Street, Bucyrus (Phone: 866-211-5320). Online: kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine.

Do not attempt to schedule at more than one location. Individuals may bring one support person, if needed for assistance.

Cander noted that, as with any vaccine, people who are ill need to wait until they are feeling better to get it.

“Please do not not to come to any of our vaccination clinics if you are ill (fever 100.4 or higher, cough, short of breath, muscle/body aches, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, etc.),” Cander noted in the press release. “Please wear a face covering/mask if you are coming to one of our community walk-in clinics. If the clinic location is busy, please remember to keep your distance from others to reduce the spread of illness, including COVID-19.”

