Day of service planned to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Democratic Central Committee and the Mid-Ohio Progressives are planning a day of service to commemorate the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to a press release issued by the organizers, the two groups, which have worked on numerous projects over the last four years, will be collecting items to help local families in need. Non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies will be collected and distributed to the Salvation Army in Bucyrus, Crestline Assistance & Ministries Program, and Ohio Heartland Community Action in Galion.

According to the press release, a food bank volunteer noted on social media that canned foods should be pop tops and that tea bags, coffee, salt, pepper and other spices, sugar and flour, tuna crackers, and cake mix and frosting are all items that are “real treats” that donors might consider. Feminine hygiene products and dishwashing detergent are also needed.

To maintain social distancing, items can be dropped off on porches at the following homes through Jan. 22: Lisa Miller, 800 Rogers St., Bucyrus; Jean Bodkins, 131 S. Jefferson St., Galion; Carolyn Helbert, 949 N. Henry St., Crestline.

The donations will then be transported to the three organizations. For details, contact Wanda Sharrock at 419-689-3302 or Lisa Miller at 419-569-2346.

