Leesville Grange holds January meeting

LEESVILLE — Leesville Grange #2078/Crawford Co. Pomona Grange #36 met at Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

Soup supper was held before the meeting celebrating January being National Soup Month Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting preceded by Chaplain Pro-Tem Priscilla Laughbaum giving prayer followed by Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag.

The Legislative Chairman Tom Laughbaum reported on bill being worked on to repeal House Bill 6. Nursing homes are receiving the coronavirus vaccine and some workers are reluctant to take it.

Family Activities Chairperson Priscilla Laughbaum reported that the Ohio State Baking contest will be held on May 1. Spring Flings will be held on May 15 at Staunton Grange in Miami County and on May 22 at Robertsville Grange in Stark County. She also mentioned National Grange quilt block contest is a pinwheel pattern.

The Deaf Activities Chairman talked about cookie bite hearing loss.

Community Service Chairman talked about giving monetary donation and coats and blankets to Crestline Community Christmas. Food items were donated to school students during the holiday season. Monetary donation was given to Salvation Army.

Communications were received from the Ohio Grange Patrons of Husbandry Foundation thanking us for our donation to their scholarship program and thank you note from Friends of Crawford Park District for membership donation. Report forms and entry forms were received from the Family Activities Directors.

Ohio State Lecturer announced a contest for Lecturers to present programs on agriculture, Grange history and any other under the category of Programs to Share.

Lecturer’s Program theme was “Why Care About Birds.”

The next regular Leesville Grange #2078 meeting will be held at Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Lunch will be any red food.

