GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 4
Police arrested a male suspect in the 900 block of Charles Street on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under suspension.
Jan. 8
Police arrested a male suspect in the 100 block of South Market Street on suspicion of domestic violence.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the 800 block of Charles Street for a stop sign violation.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of Railroad Street and Ohio 309 because their driver’s side headlight was out.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Clymer Avenue for a stop sign violation.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of Railroad and Market streets because their license plate was obstructed.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the 600 block of Harding Way East because their driver’s side headlight and license plate lights were out.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity Harding Way West and Gill Avenue because their license plate light was out.
Jan. 9
Police arrested a male suspect in the 400 block of Libby Lane on a warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol issued in Marion County. The suspect was transported without incident to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Police arrested a male suspect in the 400 block of Libby Lane on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jan. 10
Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Grove Avenue. Officers said the dispute was verbal with no physical altercation. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of Dawsett Avenue and South Street for failure to display headlights and a stop sign violation.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of North East and Primrose streets for a stop sign violation.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of South and Dawsett streets for failure to display license plate.
Jan. 11
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the 300 block of Portland Way North for a red light violation.