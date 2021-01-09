New artist in Galion: SD Tattoo now open on the Square

• The shop, located at 21 Public Square in Galion, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

GALION — Tucked inside a corner building at 21 Public Square in Galion, right next to the gazebo park, sits the newest business to open its doors to residents near and far.

SD Tattoo, owned by “Sailor Dave” Rohr — with help from his fiance Amber Nafziger — opened in early December 2020 and has been ushering in a steady stream of customers ever since.

Rohr grew up in Johnstown and began his tattoo artistry in 1997 in Zanesville, apprenticing under a longtime tattoo artist.

“And it just took off from there,” he said.

He then set his sights on the rest of the country and spent several years in the commercial fishing industry before getting back into the tattoo business. He has shared his tattooing talents in Wyoming, Washington, Oregon, California, and several other states.

“I really enjoy the lifestyle tattooing provides,” Rohr said. “I like working for myself and I just love tattooing. It’s the one thing nobody can ever take from you. It’s not like it’s going to wear out like a set of tires or a car or something. It’s an investment. That’s why they aren’t cheap.”

Rohr noted he has been so busy since they opened that he currently doesn’t have any openings until Jan. 18.

Some of the most popular tattoo requests Rohr said he is getting recently are clocks and roses.

“And script writing, people want to get things written on them,” he added. “I also do a lot of cover ups. A lot of people have bad tattoos they need to get them covered up. I specialize in cover ups. I love covering up old tattoos. I have a couple good sized projects going on already, but that’s what’s good about tattoos, you never know what you’re going to do.

‘I also love doing color (tattoos) if the skin is right and the canvas is good. Black and grey — I just love tattooing. I sit and listen to my music when I’m tattooing.”

Prices for tattoos vary, but Rohr noted he has an $80 minimum and charges $100 an hour, but said he does all-day sessions right now for $600.

“That’s 10 hours of tattooing for $600,” he said. “I like to take my time. I try not to rush through any of my tattoos and want to make sure (customers) walk out the door happy.”

SD Tattoo is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Rohr suggested people call and make appointments to ensure he has enough time to complete their desired tattoo.

Anyone with questions or who would like to make an appointment may call 419-462-8242. The Facebook page is titled SD Tattoo Galion and includes photos of Rohr’s work.

