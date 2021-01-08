GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 5

Police investigated a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Charles Street. Officers issued a warning to a male and a female involved in the incident.

Police investigated a report of alleged breaking and entering in the 900 block of Winchester Road. The resident told officers nothing appeared to be missing.

Jan. 6

Police took a male suspect wanted in Huron County into custody in the 300 block of Cherry Street. Officers held the individual until law enforcement from Huron County was able to transport him back to their jurisdiction.

Police investigated a report of an individual attempting to kick in the front door of a residence in the 200 block of Pershing Avenue. No injuries or arrests were reported related to the incident.

Police investigated a report of loud music in the 600 block of South Market Street. The individual playing the music turned it down prior to the arrival of officers on the scene.

Jan. 7

Police investigated a report of an assault. The male subject was receiving treatment at Galion Hospital, but declined to file a report.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile in the 600 block of West Church Street. The mother told officers when they arrived that the juvenile had been located and she did not want to file a report.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-1.jpg