City plans temporary water shutoff on Jan. 11

GALION — The City of Galion Service Department will replace a waterline joint at the intersection of Orange Street and McDonald Avenue on Monday, Jan. 11. Water service for the affected area will be shut down at 9 a.m. and restored by 1 p.m.

Residences in the following areas will be affected: McDonald Avenue, Orange Street (Grand to dead-end), and Virgil Street.

City officials said no boil advisory is anticipated, but they will announce any changes if needed.

The intersection will be closed to traffic. Crews will give access to homes on the dead ends of McDonald and Orange, as well as Virgil, because there are no alleys for drivers to use. However, please keep travel to a minimum in those areas in order to allow crews to complete the work quickly.

The City of Galion will shut off water service temporarily on Monday, Jan. 11 along McDonald Avenue, Orange Street, and Virgil Street so Service Department crews can replace a waterline joint at the intersection of McDonald and Orange. Service will be shut off at 9 a.m. and be restored by 1 p.m., according to city officials. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_Orange-Street.jpg The City of Galion will shut off water service temporarily on Monday, Jan. 11 along McDonald Avenue, Orange Street, and Virgil Street so Service Department crews can replace a waterline joint at the intersection of McDonald and Orange. Service will be shut off at 9 a.m. and be restored by 1 p.m., according to city officials. Courtesy photo | City of Galion