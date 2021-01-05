GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 30

Police arrested a male suspect on suspicion of domestic violence in the 600 block of East Church Street.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Galion West Shopping Center. No incident occurred.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a turn signal violation in the vicinity of Atwood and South streets.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a loud exhaust system in the 7700 block of Ohio 309 East.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a broken tail light in the vicinity of Gelsanliter Road and Harding Way East.

Police investigated a report of an alleged theft that occurred in the 1400 block of Ohio 598.

Dec. 31

Police investigated a report of alleged theft of a gift card in the 800 block Harding Way West. The gift card has a value of $500.

Police investigated a report of a missing juvenile in the 200 block of South Pierce Street. The juvenile was later found safe and returned home.

Jan. 1

Police arrested a male suspect on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported in the 500 block of Kroft Street. Officers said an individual told them his girlfriend was filing false unemployment claims in his name while he was incarcerated. She allegedly received approximately $11,000 in payments.

Police arrested a male suspect on suspicion of disorderly conduct after he was discovered intoxicated in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Police investigated a report of an individual with a firearm making threats against another individual in the 300 block of Harding Way West. No arrests were made.

Jan. 3

Police arrested a male suspect on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence and issued a citation to him for driving under suspension.

Jan. 4

Police are investigating a case of alleged theft that was reported on Cedargate Court. Officers said items were taken from two vehicles at that location.

Police were called upon to transport a Galion Middle School student to the Galion Hospital emergency department. Officers said school officials reported that the student was in crisis and Community Counseling Services asked that the student be taken to the hospital.

Police responded to a report of suspicious people in the 100 block of East Street. Officers said two individuals were observed outside a convenience store and one was “pacing back and forth.” Officers said no incident occurred.

Police issued a citation to a motorist in the 800 block of Charles Street on suspicion of a stop bar violation.

Police arrested a male suspect on suspicion of domestic violence and disorderly conduct following a report of a fight in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue. Officers said three males were observed attacking one male at that location. The men were reportedly armed with a hatchet, knife, and hammer.

