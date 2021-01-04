GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Galion Port Authority meets Jan. 7

The Galion Port Authority will hold a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 820 Harding Way East. The topic of discussion will be a design review meeting with the design/build team for the Freese Center.

Homeschool in Nature classes

Crawford Park District invites area homeschool students to learn why and how researchers use trail cameras to study animals. The January Homeschool in Nature classes will be offered Thursday, Jan. 7 and Thursday, Jan. 14 at Lowe-Volk Park, located at 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline, three miles north of U.S 30. Classes are offered at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. For information or to register, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Go to crawfordparkdistrict.org for information about classes the park district offers.

Crestline Exempted Village Schools BOE meets Jan. 11

The Crestline Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will conduct its organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The regular meeting will follow the organizational meeting.

Galion City Schools BOE meets Jan. 12

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will conduct its organizational meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in the Galion Middle School computer lab. The regular board meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets Jan. 12

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will conduct its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The regular meeting will be convened immediately following the organizational meeting.

Galion City Council to meet Jan. 12

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom videoconference and broadcast on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Winter Night Hike on Jan. 13

Cold, crisp nights are great way to experience the natural world. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh Dyer at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13 for a hike through Sears Woods to watch and listen for nighttime sights and sounds. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. Sears Woods is located west of Bucyrus at 1486 Mt. Zion Road. Go to crawfordparkdistrict.org for information about classes the park district offers.

Viewing the Night Sky set for Jan. 23

Joine members of the Crawford Park District Astronomy Club for Viewing the Night Sky at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Lowe-Volk Park, located at 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline, three miles north of U.S 30. For information or to register, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Go to crawfordparkdistrict.org for information about classes the park district offers.

Drive-thru food pantry Jan. 25

Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio will offer a drive-thru food pantry on Monday, Jan. 25 on the Galion City Schools campus, 470 Portland Way North. The pantry will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Vehicles should line up in the parking lot at Galion Middle School. Second Harvest will be distributing boxes of assorted shelf-stable food and produce. For information, go to secondharvestfoodbank.org.

Book Club meets Jan. 26

The Crawford Park District Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline. For information, call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Go to crawfordparkdistrict.org for information about classes the park district offers.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

