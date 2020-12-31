National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for New Year’s Day

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a 21-county region that includes Crawford and Morrow counties.

The advisory in effect from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2021. In addition to Crawford and Morrow, the following counties are included in the advisory: Marion, Wyandot, Richland, Ashland, Seneca, Huron, Knox, Holmes, Lucas, Wood, Sandusky, Hancock, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, and Mahoning.

According to the weather service, mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. The greatest ice accumulations of several hundredths of an inch are expected along and south of the U.S. 30 corridor.

Forecasters say precipitation will overspread the area from south to north around and especially after daybreak. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will change quickly to rain as warmer air overspreads the area. Rain will likely be the predominant precipitation type by midday.

Motorists should expect to experience slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

The National Weather Service forecast for Jan. 1 is calling for a 100% chance of precipitation. The high temperature is expcted to be around 46 degrees. The low on Friday will be around 37 degrees.

Winds during the day will come from the east at speeds of 10 to 15 mph. The forecast calls for winds to shift in the evening, coming from the southeast at 11 to 18 mph.

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

