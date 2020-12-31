GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 23

Police investigated a report of identity fraud.

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip incident in the 100 block of South Pierce Street.

Police investigated a report of a missing elderly male in the 1200 block of North Union Street. Officers located the individual at Galion Hospital.

Police investigated a report of a missing juvenile in the 200 block of Third Avenue. The juvenile was located and returned home.

Dec. 24

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 900 block of Rosewood Drive. An individual told officers that a relative had stolen $3,600 from their bank account.

Dec. 25

Police issued a warning to a motorist for violation of the open container law in the 800 block of Harding Way East. A friend of the individual drove him home following the traffic stop.

Police arrested a female suspect on suspicion of domestic violence following an incident that occurred in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Dec. 26

Police arrested a female suspect in the 400 block of Libby Lane on suspicion of domestic violence.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in a parking lot along Harding Way East. Officers found the individual wearing only shorts and bedroom slippers. Officers reported no issues with the individual.

Police issued a citation to a male for suspension of child support.

Dec. 27

Police arrested a male suspect in the 200 block of North Union Street on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol and non-compliance suspension.

Police issued a verbal warning to a juvenile for underage use of tobacco products.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 200 block of North Market Street.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

Dec. 28

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Dawsett Avenue. A male involved in the incident was issued a court date due to a warrant being sworn out for him.

Dec. 29

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 100 block of North Pierce Street. The juvenile was suspected of stealing and officers advised the juvenile against engaging in that activity.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 600 block of East Church Street.

