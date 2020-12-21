GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 16

Police arrested a 30-year-old female in the 900 block of N. Main St., Mansfield, on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested a 54-year-old male in the 200 block of S. Pierce St. on suspicion of disorderly conduct. According to the arrest report, the suspect was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Police arrested a 28-year-old male in the 300 block of W. Atwood St. No charges were included in the report.

Dec. 17

Police arrested a 29-year-old male in the 300 block of N. Market St. on suspicion of disorderly conduct. According to the arrest report, the suspect was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Dec. 18

Police issued a verbal warning to a male motorist in the 500 block of N. East St. for driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police issued a verbal warning to a male motorist in the vicinity of Gelsanliter and Mansfield roads in Polk Township for excessive speed.

Police issued a verbal warning to a female motorist in the vicinity of E. Church Street for excessive speed.

Police issued a verbal warning to a female motorist in the vicinity of E. Church and Market streets for excessive speed.

Police issued a verbal warning to a female motorist in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Mansfield Street for failure to display headlights.

Police issued a citation to a male motorist in the vicinity of E. Church and Market streets for excessive speed.

Police issued a verbal warning to a male motorist in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Riblet Street for improper display of a license plate.

Police issued a verbal warning to a female motorist in the vicinity of Grove Avenue and Homer Street for driving with an obstructed license plate.

Dec. 19

Police issued a warning to a male motorist in the 800 block of Portland Way North for driving with expired license tags.

Police issued a verbal warning to female motorist in the 7000 block of Ohio 309 for excessive speed.

Dec. 20

Police issued a verbal warning to a female in the 1500 block of Trachsel Place for excessive noise.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of S. Riblet Street and Dawsett Avenue for driving with expired licnse tags.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of Portland Way South and Sunnyside Drive for failure to display headlights.

Police issued a verbal warning to a male motorist in the 300 block of Mansfield Street for excessive speed and a license plate light violation.

Police issued a verbal warning to a female motorist in the 300 block of Mansfield Street for excessive speed.

Police issued a citation to a male motorist in the 200 block of N. Columbus Street for excessive speed.

