Galion City Schools hosting mobile food pantry Dec. 30

GALION — The Galion Middle School will serve as the host site for the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio’s Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on Dec. 30.
Second Harvest will be distributing free assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event here — https://freshtrak.com/register/event/24205.
This is a drive-through distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:
- Masks are required during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded
- Please remain in your vehicle
- Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle
- Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area
- Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items
- Two households per vehicle
Families with questions can contact Family Engagement Coordinator Violeta Chinni at 419-468-3134 ext. 13549 or School Social Worker Kirstie Naumoff at naumoff.kirstie@moesc.net.
The Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers.