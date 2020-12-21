Galion City Schools hosting mobile food pantry Dec. 30

GALION — The Galion Middle School will serve as the host site for the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio’s Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on Dec. 30.

Second Harvest will be distributing free assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event here — https://freshtrak.com/register/event/24205.

This is a drive-through distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

Masks are required during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded

Please remain in your vehicle

Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle

Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area

Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items

Two households per vehicle

Families with questions can contact Family Engagement Coordinator Violeta Chinni at 419-468-3134 ext. 13549 or School Social Worker Kirstie Naumoff at naumoff.kirstie@moesc.net.

The Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers.

