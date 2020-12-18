GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

City council meets Dec. 22

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom videoconference and streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information, contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. Videos of previous meetings are archived on the city council website at ci.galion.oh.us.

Night Under the Christmas Star is Dec. 21

The Night Under the Christmas Star will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21 at the Central Park Gazebo in Crestline. After almost 800 years, a rare phenomenon will bring Jupiter and Saturn so close that it resembles what some call the Christmas Star. Highlights of the evening will be a short prayer vigilled by Rev. Mike Corwin, Christmas caroling with live music provided by The Stover’s, a live nativity, hot chocolate, candles, lanterns, and glow sticks. All are welcome. You may stay in your car to enjoy or stand around the gazebo. Social distancing will be observed. Please wear a mask.

Victory Lanes 9 Pin Tourney

The Victory Lanes 9 Pin Tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 23 beginning at 6 p.m. The first-place team will win $700 (based on 16 teams entered into tournament). Registration fee is $140 per team, if paid by Dec. 21. Fee is $175 per team day of tournament. Tournament rules are available on the Victory Lanes Facebook page. Entry forms can be picked up at the bowling alley. Victory Lanes is located at 739 Portland Way South, Galion. For information, call 419-468-4868.

Galion Kiwanis Toy Drive

Galion Kiwanis is now accepting donations for its 2020 toy drive. Toy donation boxes are located at the following locations: H.R. Wolf Hardware, 234 Harding Way East; Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, 138 Harding Way West; and Galion Dental Partners, 102 Harding Way West. Financial contributions can be made online through the Galion Community Foundation website galioncommunityfoundation.org.

Gospel Baptist Church Christmas Eve service

Gospel Baptist Church, 5670 Ohio 19, Galion, will host a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. For information, contact the church at 419-468-3292.

Christmas Eve at Christ UMC

Christ United Methodist Church will host an online Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. The service will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page Galion Christ United Methodist Church. People who do not have a computer can listen to the service over the phone by calling 425-436-6369 and entering the passcode 484313# when prompted.

Grace Point candlelight services

Grace Point Church is offering candlelight services at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24. Attendance will be limited to 100 people at each service and reservations are required. To reserve seats, go to the church website galiongracepoint.com or call the church office at 419-468-9648. The church is located at 683 Portland Way North, Galion.

Viewing the Night Sky event

The Crawford Park District is offering the event Viewing the Night Sky at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline. Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. To see more events offered by the Crawford Park District, go to crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Park District book club meets Dec. 29

The Crawford Park District Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline. Pre- Registration is recommended as the club will be limited to 15 members. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. To see more events offered by the Crawford Park District, go to crawfordparkdistrict.org.

New Year’s Eve game night

Tabernacle of Praise, 6480 Lower Leesville Road, Crestline, is hosting New Year’s Eve Family Game Night beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. For information, go to topcrestline.com or call the church at 419-683-5105.

Audubon Christmas Bird Count set for Jan. 3

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3. Those who wish to participate should meet Warren Uxley at the Bucyrus Bob Evans at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Ohio 4. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. To see more events offered by the Crawford Park District, go to crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

