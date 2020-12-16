GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 15

Police issued a verbal warning to a driver in the 700 block of Portland Way South for a lane violation and distracted driving.

Police issued a verbal warning to a driver in the 200 block of Gelsanliter Road for a turn signal violation and improper turn. Officers determined the driver was not intoxicated.

Police issued a verbal warning to a driver in the vicinity of Ohio 309 and Nazor Road for not having a passenger-side headlight, loud exhaust, and lane violation.

Police are investigating the alleged theft of two pistols from a vehicle. The driver told officers he discovered the pistols were missing after making a stop at the Duke & Duchess convenience store in Galion. He said he left his vehicle unlocked and running while he went into the store to get coffee. Surveillance video from the store showed no one around his vehicle while it was parked at the store.

Police issued a verbal warning to a driver in the vicinity of Harding Way East and North East Street for not having a passenger-side headlight.

Police issued a verbal warning to a driver in the vicinity of West Church Street and Market Street for not having a passenger-side headlight.

Police issued a verbal warning to a driver in the 800 block of Harding Way East for a stop sign violation.

Police arrested a suspect wanted on a felony warrant in the 700 block of Harding Way West. The subject was released and advised he has a court date on Dec. 22, 2020, in Galion.

Police arrested a male suspect on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of South Boston Street following a traffic stop. A written warning was issued to another male in the vehicle.

