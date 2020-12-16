Galion school board honors staff for pandemic response

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education declared Tuesday, Dec. 15 “Galion City Schools Excellent Pandemic Response Day” during the regular December board meeting.

The proclamation aims to recognize the tireless efforts of Galion City Schools staff, students, and families who have made the 2020-2021 school year possible.

“We are extremely proud of all our district staff for their dedication to our students’ educational, emotional, and social needs during this pandemic,” Board of Education President Grant Garverick said. “We also need to recognize our students and their families for going above and beyond, and for their unwavering support for the district during these challenging times.”

The proclamation specifically recognizes the individual efforts of Galion’s first-year superintendent Jennifer Allerding and her leadership during this unprecedented time in the district’s history.

“Mrs. Allerding has done an incredible job during this pandemic,” Garverick said. “She has dedicated many hours to ensure that our students, staff, and families have access to the information and resources they need to be successful. We are very lucky to have Mrs. Allerding as our superintendent.”

The full proclamation can be viewed on the district’s website at www.galionschools.org.

The Galion City Health Department and Galion City Health Commissioner Trish Factor received the district’s Believe, Achieve, Succeed Award for their work with the Galion City Schools during the pandemic.

“Trish and her team at the Galion City Health Department have been an incredible partner during this unbelievably challenging time,” Allerding said. “We can’t thank them enough for their tireless work in responding to this crisis for all of Galion.”

The board also recognized fourth-grade student Macey Bash for being the top Accelerated Reader in the Intermediate School. A first reading and public hearing were held for the proposed 2021-2022 school calendar.

All agenda items were approved as presented to the board of education. Mr. Grant Garverick was appointed President Pro-Tem, and the board’s organizational meeting for 2021 will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab on Tuesday, January 12.

The next regular Galion City Schools Board of Education meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Jennifer Allerding – Galion City Schools Superintendent https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_JENNIFER-ALLERDING-GALION-CITY-SCHOOLS-1.jpg Jennifer Allerding – Galion City Schools Superintendent