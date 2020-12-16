Snow expected Wednesday; 1-3 inches forecast

North central Ohio is under a winter weather advisory today and tonight with widespread snowfall expected, totaling one to three inches.

Highs today and Thursday in the mid 30s with lows of 28 under cloudy skies.

With temperatures hovering around freezing or a little above, we can expect a wintery mix of snow, rain and freezing drizzle on Wednesday.

Snow tapers off and may be mixed with light rain, and partly sunny by Friday. Highs around 40 through the weekend with no additional accumulation expected.

