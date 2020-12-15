Giving2sday generates $185K for Foundation

BUCYRUS — #Giving2sday again helped inspire generosity when it was celebrated by The Community Foundation for Crawford County on December 1st.

“We were very pleased with the outcome,” said Jennifer Stirm, Foundation Board member and chair of their Development Committee. “Donors like knowing that their gift inspired a second one, as our Board contributed $25,000, and The Mason Companies another $2,500, to distribute to our participating funds on a pro-rated basis. #Giving2sday was created as a day that encourages people to do good, and that’s just what Crawford County did for the Foundation!”

The preliminary tally of $157,600 which donors raised combined with the pro-rated match means that $185,100 is being distributed to funds for good causes in Crawford County.

“Joining the #Giving2sday movement has been very rewarding for us,” added Lisa Workman, Foundation president. “It’s very inspiring to be part of a global movement of giving, collaborating and celebrating generosity.”

Thanks to a $1,500 contribution from Mizick Miller & Co., Inc, prize money of $500 each was added to the top earning fund in one of each of three categories. The winners of these $500 prizes were the Bucyrus Y Future Fund (agency funds), the Wynford FFA Rising Sun Scholarship Fund (scholarship funds), and the Galion Community Education Foundation Fund (school funds).

For the second year, there was a second contest,the FCBank Power Hour. All donors who contributed ONLINE from 6 to 7 p.m. on #Giving2sday were entered into a drawing every time they donated. Then three names were drawn, and those three individuals got to choose a fund that received an additional $500, thanks to a contribution of $1,500 from FCBank. Those winners and the funds that were awarded were Amber Wertman (Galion Historical Society Endowment Fund), Patricia Hargis (Bucyrus Backpack Program Fund), and Anonymous (Friends of the Crawford Park District Fund).

The Galion Community Education Foundation (Fund A) received $34,298.70. The Galion Community Center YMCA Fund received $550.60. The Galion Historical Society Endowment Fund received $863.18. Friends of the Crawford Park District Fund received $14,776.39.

Colonel Crawford School Endowment Fund received $5,591.77. Crestline School Endowment Fund received $179.35. Crestline Music Boosters Designated Fund received $123.15.

Council On Aging Designated Fund received $1,733.70. Crestline Historical Society Designated Fund received $7,820.94.

Crawford Impact Fund received $14,048.26. Humane Society Serving Crawford County Endowment Fund received $1,481.59.

Next year’s #Giving2sday will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_Lisa-Workman-President-Community-Foundation.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_Stirm-Jennifer-Trustee-Cropped.jpg