City utility bills delayed in mail

GALION — City of Galion officials stated Monday that they’ve been informed that utility customers have not received their monthly bill in the mail.

According to a press release issued by the city, “utility bills for November’s usage were sent to the post office on Dec. 4 as usual, to be mailed to customers. Bills should have arrived early last week. The billing due date remains the same, which is Monday, Dec. 21.”

The press release also states that if customers “have an online account, you can see your usage and the current amount due. We encourage customers who have not signed up for an online account to do so here: https://galionutilities.ezsecurepay.com/Login.aspx.”

Customers may also call the Utility Office at 419-468-6611 to get their current billing details. Customers who applied for a $100 utility credit in November and met the eligibility requirements will have the credit applied to their account.

