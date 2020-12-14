Galion Board of Health meeting Dec. 15

GALION — The Galion City Board of Health will meet in special session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The meeting is being held virtually and can be accessed through Go To Meeting.

The following items are on the agenda: approval of Dec. 8, 2020 BOH meeting minutes, Galion City School Contact Tracing Contract, Chamber of Commerce Public Information and Business Education Contract, and Rock Solid Media Contract. The BOH will have to limit its business and discussion to these specific subject matters as set forth in the official meeting notice.

