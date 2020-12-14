GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 10

Police arrested a 34-year-old male on suspicion of driving under suspension and failure to pay child support.

Dec. 11

Police issued a citation to a male driver on suspicion of driving under suspension.

Dec. 12

Police arrested a 37-year-old male in the 600 block of Harding Way East on suspicion of possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, driving under suspension, and failure to display license plates.

Dec. 13

Police issued a citation to a 36-year-old female in the 600 block of Harding Way East on suspicion of driving under suspension.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-1.jpg