Cops seize drugs, weapons in Crestline raid

CRESTLINE — Law enforcement officers seized suspected drugs and several firearms during a raid at a Crestline residence this week.

According to a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, David Fuson, 56, Crestline, was arrested during the execution of a warrant at his residence at 916 Park Road. Following a tip from FedEx officials regarding a suspicious package addressed to that location, sheriff’s deputies seized the package. The package allgeedly contained 75 suspected Oxycodone-Oxycontin pills and suspected marijuana.

An undercover officer delivered the package to Fuson and other officers from the METRICH drug task force and Crestline and Galion police departments assisted the sheriff’s office in the raid.

During the search of Fuson’s residence, officers discovered additional pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and four rifles.

Fuson was arrested and transported to the Crawford County Justice Center in Bucyrus. Charges are pending against him.

The investigation into this case is ongoing at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

