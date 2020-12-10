GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 3

Police arrested a 49-year-old female in the 300 block of Harding Way East. Charges were not specified in the report.

Police arrested a 20-year-old female in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Dec. 4

Police arrested a male suspect and a female suspect in the 200 block of North Liberty Street after responding to an alleged domestic violence situation. According to the incident report, the female suspect suffered a broken nose during the altercation and was treated for her injuries by EMS. The male suspect was transported to the Crawford County Jail.

Dec. 5

Police arrested a 34-year-old female in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue. Charges were not specified in the report.

Dec. 6

Police arrested a 23-year-old male in the 200 block of South Street on suspicion of obstructing official business.

Police arrested a 47-year-old male in the 100 block of South Market Street on suspicion of disrupting a public service.

Dec. 8

Police arrested a male suspect for operating a vehicle under the influence following a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Columbus Street.

Police arrested a male suspect and a female suspect who were wanted on warrants following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Ohio 309 and Gelsanliter Road.

Dec. 9

Police issued a citation for non-compliance suspension to a male following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

Police issued a verbal warning to a male driver for excessive speed and not having a light on his vehicle’s license plate following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Street and Libby Lane.

Police are investigating an alleged case of theft that was reported in the 400 block of Hensley Avenue. According to the report, an individual informed officers that a generator and extension cords were stolen from behind their house.

Police issued a male driver a citation for loud exhaust following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Payne Avenue and Washington Street.

Police issued a verbal warning to a male driver for failing to display headlights while driving at night. The warning was given following a traffic stop near the railroad tracks on Portland Way South.

Police reports are public record and are provided by the Galion Police Department.

