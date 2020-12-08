GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Barbershop helping families

Ed’s BarberShop, 385 N. Seltzer St., Crestline, is collecting food to feed 75 families during the Christmas break. The final day to drop off donations is Thursday, Dec. 10. Items needed include spaghetti noodles, spaghetti sauce, pancake mix, syrup, Pop Tarts, Jiffy cornbread, instant mashed potatoes, canned meats, rice, canned fruit/apple sauce, pudding cups, oatmeal. For information, go to Ed’s BarberShop on Facebook or call 419-683-2757.

Small Business Relief Grant Program

The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the Small Business Relief Grant Program. Eligible small businesses may receive up to $10,000 in the form of non-repayable grants to be used for the reimbursement of certain expenses. Application forms are available at the chamber office at 138 Harding Way West, Galion or on the Chamber website at www.galion-crestlinechamber.org. For information about eligibility, go to the chamber website or contact the chamber office at 419-468-7737. The deadline to apply for grants is Thursday, Dec. 17.

Victory Lanes 9 Pin Tourney

The Victory Lanes 9 Pin Tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 23 beginning at 6 p.m. The first-place team will win $700 (based on 16 teams entered into tournament). Registration fee is $140 per team, if paid by Dec. 21. Fee is $175 per team day of tournament. Tournament rules are available on the Victory Lanes Facebook page. Entry forms can be picked up at the bowling alley. Victory Lanes is located at 739 Portland Way South, Galion. For information, call 419-468-4868.

Galion Kiwanis Toy Drive

Galion Kiwanis is now accepting donations for its 2020 toy drive. Toy donation boxes are located at the following locations: H.R. Wolf Hardware, 234 Harding Way East; Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, 138 Harding Way West; and Galion Dental Partners, 102 Harding Way West. Financial contributions can be made online through the Galion Community Foundation website galioncommunityfoundation.org.

Gospel Baptist Church Christmas Eve service

Gospel Baptist Church, 5670 Ohio 19, Galion, will host a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. For information, contact the church at 419-468-3292.

Christmas Eve at Christ UMC

Christ United Methodist Church will host an online Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. The service will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page Galion Christ United Methodist Church. People who do not have a computer can listen to the service over the phone by calling 425-436-6369 and entering the passcode 484313# when prompted.

Grace Point candlelight services

Grace Point Church is offering candlelight services at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24. Attendance will be limited to 100 people at each service and reservations are required. To reserve seats, go to the church website galiongracepoint.com or call the church office at 419-468-9648. The church is located at 683 Portland Way North, Galion.

New Year’s Eve game night

Tabernacle of Praise, 6480 Lower Leesville Road, Crestline, is hosting New Year’s Eve Family Game Night beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. For information, go to topcrestline.com or call the church at 419-683-5105.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_LOCAL-BRIEFS-PIC-2.jpg

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.