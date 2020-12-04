Galion City Schools launches new learn at home program for families

GALION — Galion City Schools is launching the Teach Me to Learn at Home program for families with children ages birth to 5.

Teach Me To Learn at Home is an internet-delivered learning site that serves as a guide to families, and gives them a way of developing their children and becoming their child’s first teacher. This program consists of six unique learning pathways that are specially targeted for each age group and skill level, each of which is filled with activities to prepare your child for the next part of their literacy journey — learning to read.

“One of our biggest goals in launching this program is to form partnerships with parents,” Primary School Principal Katy Erlsten said. “We want to equip them with the skills they need to help their children with literacy.”

Teach Me To Learn at Home empowers families with literacy activities so they can support their children’s reading and academic development at home. The program delivers lessons and step-by-step videos for families on how to develop basic reading skills with their child, including vocabulary building, letter recognition and sounds, early language awareness, and conversational skills as early as age 2.

“We are excited to bring this program to all Galion families,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “This is available to all families with children ages birth to five years old that live in Galion.”

Contact Galion Primary School at 419-468-4010 for additional information.

Special to the Inquirer Galion City Schools

