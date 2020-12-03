COVID-19 Update: Richland County now at Level 4

GALION — School districts in Richland County have announced the cancellation of student activities due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Richland County was designated Level 4 (purple) on the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System report, released today (Thursday). Richland County’s per capita new case count is now 905.46 cases per 100,000. Over the past two weeks, 1,097 new cases have been reported.

Crawford County remains at Level 3 (red) on the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System report. The county’s per capita new case count now stands at 860.37 cases per 100,000, per today’s report. Over the past two weeks, 357 new cases have been reported.

Crawford County Public Health reported that 80% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in local hospitals are occupied and 20% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Shelby City Schools has switched to remote learning and suspended all student activities, including athletics and practices, until further notice. In a letter posted on the district website, Shelby Superintendent Tim Tarvin stated that the district “will act consistently and follow the recommendations of the Shelby City Health Department. As such, Shelby Schools will continue remote learning from (Monday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Jan. 8). Furthermore, all student activities, including athletic events and practices, are suspended immediately until further notice.”

The girls basketball game between Galion and Shelby scheduled for this evening (Thursday, Dec. 3) has been canceled.

Lexington Local Schools has also suspended all athletic events until further notice, according to Athletic Director Jeff Eichorn. He said in a letter posted on the district website that high school and junior high school athletic teams will be allowed to continue to practice.

“… we value the importance that interscholastic athletics plays in the lives of our student-athletes, and we will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 to determine when we can resume athletic contests with other schools,” Eichorn stated in the letter. “Hopefully, this pause in athletic competition is a short one, but again, one that we feel is necessary at this time.”

Madison Local School District Superintendent Rob Peterson announced via the district website that “all athletic contests from Friday, December 4th through Thursday, December 10th are cancelled, however practices may continue.”

Mansfield City Schools has also canceled student activities through Dec. 10.

Clear Fork Valley Local Schools has suspended student activities until Richland County is no longer at Level 4 (purple) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

School districts announce suspension of student activities.

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

