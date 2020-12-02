Galion City Schools focused on helping students, families stay connected

GALION — The need for public Wi-Fi connections has grown exponentially since March 2020, and Galion City Schools is working diligently to increase access.

The first public Wi-Fi access point was installed in the Galion High School parking lot shortly after the pandemic closure in April 2020. This access point allows 25 to 30 users to access Wi-Fi and the internet at the same time.

“We are using a portion of the district’s Broadband Grant funding to purchase and install additional public Wi-Fi access points at Galion middle, intermediate and primary schools,” Director of Technology Ronnie Rinehart said. “These access points on our campus will allow anyone to connect to our guest network from the parking lot of each building.”

The Crawford County Commissioners also helped the Galion City Schools with a monetary donation from the county’s portion of the CARES Act funding. The district has purchased mobile hotspots and is working to identify families to whom the device can be distributed.

“Families need to complete the ‘Home Connectivity Form’ that is located in Final Forms,” Rinehart said. “The responses from our families gives us the information needed to distribute the hotspots.”

The district is excited to be part of the RemotEDx Connectivity Champions program, which is a collaboration between the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio’s Information Technology Centers. The program is designed to provide support to students and their families while learning remotely.

“This support is free and available to all Galion students and their families to assist with finding an internet service provider in your area, troubleshooting an internet connection, etc.,” Rinehart said. “I would strongly encourage our families to utilize this program for any internet access issues.”

RemotEDx Connectivity Champions support is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached directly by webform at www.ohio-k12.help/remotedx/, by email or text at connectme@ohio-k12.help, and by phone at 844-K12-OHIO (844-512-6446).

“We are lucky to have a great team in our technology department,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “I appreciate the tireless work of the staff to help meet the technology needs of our students and their families, as well as our district staff.”

The need for public Wi-Fi access points has grown significantly in 2020, thanks in part to the pandemic closure that happened earlier this year. The Galion City Schools Technology Department has been working hard to address the many needs of Galion students, their families, and staff. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_galion-technology-2020.jpg The need for public Wi-Fi access points has grown significantly in 2020, thanks in part to the pandemic closure that happened earlier this year. The Galion City Schools Technology Department has been working hard to address the many needs of Galion students, their families, and staff. Courtesy photo | Galion City Schools

Special to the Inquirer Galion City Schools

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.