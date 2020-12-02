Galion City Council accepting resumes for vacant seat

GALION — Galion City Council is accepting resumes for candidates to fill a vacant position on council.

The vacancy was created when At-Large Council Member Gail Baldinger accepted the appointment to become city auditor. He was sworn in on Nov. 25 and assumed his new responsibilities on Nov. 28.

Baldinger replaces Auditor Brian Triesch, who resigned due to health issues. The unexpired auditor’s term runs through Dec. 31, 2021.

Treisch had served as auditor for the city since 2013 when Galion changed the form of government. With Triesch serving as auditor, the city exited fiscal emergency in 2018.

“I have been honored to serve the City of Galion, my hometown, and am proud of the accomplishments of the last seven years,” said Treisch. “It has been exciting and challenging to work with the Mayor and Council to make Galion a better place to live. I have decided to retire at this time for personal and medical reasons.”

Baldinger was serving in his ninth full year on City Council and was chairman of the Finance Committee.

The deadline for interested parties to submit resumes to City Council is Monday, Dec. 7, according to a press release issued by the city. Any elector who has lived inside the city limits for at least one year may submit a resume.

Resumes should be sent to Council Clerk Julie Bell. They can be mailed to 301 Harding Way East, Galion, or emailed to juliebell@galion.city.

