Dog licenses on sale in Crawford County

BUCYRUS — Crawford County Auditor Joan Wolfe announced Monday that the 2021 Dog License Registration Program is underway.

The County Auditor’s Office has mailed over 5,000 dog and kennel registration applications to individuals who currently own a dog or have a kennel in Crawford County.

“Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by Feb. 1, 2021,” said Wolfe.

The Crawford County Auditor’s Office is open for purchasing dog tags, throughout the season. However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, it is highly recommended that dog owners use the U.S. Postal Service or online options. There is no satellite location for Galion this season.

Ohio law was changed to allow dog owners the option of purchasing either a one year license, a three-year license, or dog owners may purchase a permanent dog license. The Board of County Commissioners establish the dog license fees annually, and for 2021 the cost of these licenses will be:

One-year license — $16

Three-year license — $48

Permanent license — $160

“Dog owners should be aware that Ohio law does not allow the County Auditor’s Office to refund dog license fees. As such, if a dog owner purchases a three-year or permanent license and something happens to the dog, the county auditor is without legal authority to refund dog owners the license fee paid” said Wolfe.

Dog owners purchasing a single year license may do so by utilizing one of the methods listed below:

By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. Mail;

By visiting the County Auditor’s Office between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;

Via the Internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford

By going to one of the designated satellite agencies listed below

Dog owners purchasing a three-year or permanent license, or that require a renewal of a kennel license, may do so by utilizing one of the methods listed below:

By returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. Mail;

By visiting the County Auditor’s Office between 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;

Via the Internet at www.doglicenses.us/oh/crawford

The online licensing service will be available from December 1st through February 1st and requires payment using a credit card. Dog owners utilizing the on-line dog licensing service will be charged a convenience fee, by the company providing the program, of $2.25 for an annual license, $3.75 for a three-year license, $9.75 for a permanent license, and $5.75 for a kennel license.

One-year licenses are sold through satellite offices at the following locations:

Crawford County Humane Society, 3590 Ohio 98, Bucyrus; Phone: 419-562-9149; Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Susan’s Doggy Spa, 226 N. Seltzer St., Crestline; Phone: 419-683-2022; Hours: Tuesday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.; Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

New Washington Herald, 625 S. Kibler St., New Washington; Phone: 419-492-2133; Hours: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each satellite agency charges an administrative fee of seventy-five cents for each registration.

In order to avoid additional penalties or fees, the county auditor encourages dog owners to purchase their licenses prior to the Feb. 1 , 2021 deadline. For information,call the auditor’s office at 419-562-7941.

