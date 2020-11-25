Gail Baldinger named new auditor of Galion

GALION — A current Galion City Council member has been appointed city auditor.

According to a press release issued by the city, Mayor Tom O’Leary announced on Nov. 25 the appointment of Gail Baldinger as city auditor. Baldinger will fill the unexpired term of Brian Treisch, who is resigning effective on Nov. 27 due to health and personal reasons.

Baldinger’s appointment begins at midnight on Nov. 28. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2021.

Baldinger had been serving his ninth full year on city council and was chairman of the Finance Committee.

The vacated at-large seat will be filled by city council, according to the press release. Any elector who has lived inside the city limits for at least one year may submit a resume.

Resumes will be accepted through Dec. 7 by sending to Council Clerk Julie Bell. They can be mailed to 301 Harding Way East, Galion, or emailed to juliebell@galion.city.

Treisch has served as auditor for the city since 2013 when Galion changed the form of government. With Triesch serving as auditor, the city exited fiscal emergency in 2018.

“I have been honored to serve the City of Galion, my hometown, and am proud of the accomplishments of the last seven years,” said Treisch. “It has been exciting and challenging to work with the Mayor and Council to make Galion a better place to live. I have decided to retire at this time for personal and medical reasons.”

In addition to serving as Auditor Treisch is in active member in the Galion Kiwanis Club, a member of the consistory of the First United Church of Christ in Galion, serves as president of the Galion Alumni Association, as secretary for Preserving Galion, Inc., and directs the Galion Community Band and Galion Alumni Band.

“I intend to reduce my activities and enjoy a less stressful life,” said Treisch.

Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary, left, swears in Gail Baldinger as the new city auditor on Wednesday. His appointment begins Nov. 28 at midnight. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_20201125_140114.jpg Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary, left, swears in Gail Baldinger as the new city auditor on Wednesday. His appointment begins Nov. 28 at midnight. Courtesy photo | City of Galion