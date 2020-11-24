Galion Intermediate School earns award for positive behaviors programs

GALION — Galion Intermediate School has received the Bronze Award for the second consecutive year from the Ohio Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Network for its success in teaching standards to students.

The Ohio PBIS Network was initiated by the Ohio Department of Education Office for Exceptional Children to develop materials, resources and training to support the scaling up of PBIS in Ohio schools. The Ohio PBIS Network is primarily composed of professionals from each of the 16 Ohio State Support Teams, Educational Service Centers, and the Office of Integrated Student Supports.

PBIS involves teaching students expected behaviors in a consistent and positive way, modeling and acknowledging those behaviors, and helping all students meet expectations and be successful. PBIS has been shown to improve student achievement, student behavior, and school climate.

“Our staff has put in a great deal of time and effort to develop our PBIS program,” Intermediate School Principal Alex Sharick said. “Our goal now is to continue providing great programs for our students and continually get better with our results.”.

Ohio PBIS Network first recognized schools who were model examples of strong PBIS programs in 2015. In 2020, Galion Intermediate School applied and was one of only 215 schools in Ohio to earn the Bronze award.

“Being one of only 215 schools in the entire state of Ohio to receive the Bronze level designation is a wonderful accomplishment for the Intermediate School staff,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “We are very proud of their hard work and look forward to the continued growth of the PBIS program at the Intermediate School.”

Galion Intermediate PBIS team members include Sam Staton, Paula Prince, Lisa Fisher, and Kirstie Naumoff. Galion Intermediate School will be honored at the 2020 Ohio PBIS Showcase in conjunction with the Ohio Leadership Advisory Council (OLAC) virtual conference on Dec. 15, 2020.

For information about Ohio PBIS, go to the Ohio Department of Education website education.ohio.gov.

For information about Galion City Schools, go to its website galionschools.org.

