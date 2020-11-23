GALION POLICE REPORTS

Nov. 16

Officers arrested a 23-year-old male in the 400 block of Harding Way East on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Nov. 17

Officers arrested a 29-year-old male in the 300 block of S. Market St. on suspicion of carrying concealed weapons.

Nov. 18

Officers arrested a 32-year-old female and a 22-year-old male in the 600 block of Harding Way East on suspicion of carrying concealed weapons.

Officers arrested a 52-year-old male in the 600 block of Harding Way East on suspicion of domestic violence.

Nov. 19

Officers arrested a 48-year-old female in the 100 block of W. Walnut St. on suspicion of domestic violence.

Nov. 20

Officers arrested a 21-year-old female in the 100 block of W. Walnut St. on suspicion of domestic violence.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old male in the 200 block of Portland Way North on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested a 32-year-old female on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Nov. 21

Officers arrested a 22-year-old female in the 100 block of Orange St. on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old male in the 100 block of Orange St. on suspicion of failing to comply with the order/signal of a police officer.

Nov. 22

Officers arrested a 36-year-old female in the 100 block of East St. on suspicion of failing to comply with the order/signal of a police officer.

Officers arrested a 29-year-old male in the 500 block of East St. on suspicion of failing to comply with the order/signal of a police officer.

The Galion Police Department provides arrest and incident reports for publication.

