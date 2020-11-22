GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Chamber open house & auction online

The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House and Auction will be conducted online this year, according to Executive Director Miranda Jones. The auction will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and end at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. The chamber office will be open to view auction items from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Tickets for the raffle are available for $20 through the online auction site or from any chamber board member or ambassador. The link to the auction website can be found at galion-crestlinechamber.orgunder the Events tab.

Galion Kiwanis Toy Drive

Galion Kiwanis is now accepting donations for its 2020 toy drive. Toy donation boxes are located at the following locations: H.R. Wolf Hardware, 234 Harding Way East; Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, 138 Harding Way West; and Galion Dental Partners, 102 Harding Way West. Financial contributions can be made online through the Galion Community Foundation website galioncommunityfoundation.org.

Narcan clinic set for Nov. 30

Crawford-Marion ADAMH is offering free drive-through narcan training and kits to the public from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 at Real Life Church of the Nazarene, 777 Fairview Ave., Galion. ADAMH will also provide free prescription drug disposal bags during the event. For information, contact ADAMH at 419-562-7288 or go to www.mcadamh.com.

Next Chamber Chat on Dec. 2

The monthly Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce Chamber Chat event is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m. at Beca House Galion, 125 Harding Way East. Space is limited due to social distancing standards. Please RSVP by calling Miranda Jones at 419-468-7737, or email mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org to check on availability and reserve a seat.

Look for birds at Sears Woods

Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley will conduct a program about winter birds at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Sears Woods, 1486 Mt. Zion Road. Uxley will lead participants on a walk through the woods in search of the winter birds that are present this year. Each year can bring a new species of bird to the area. Sears Woods is located west of Bucyrus on Mt. Zion Road. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot. For information about park district programs, go to crawfordparkdistrict.org or the district’s Facebook page.

View the night sky

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in celestial sights. The program will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, three miles north of Galion. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot. For information about park district programs, go to crawfordparkdistrict.org or the district’s Facebook page.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_LOCAL-BRIEFS-PIC-6.jpg

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.