Crestline Santa Parade scheduled for Dec. 5

CRESTLINE — After deciding to cancel the 2020 Crestline Winterfest celebration, the Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) has announced plans to present the Crestline Santa Parade on the first weekend in December.

According to a press release issued by the Crestline CDT, the Santa Parade will be staged on Saturday, Dec. 5 beginning at 4 p.m. “in an effort to bring joy to the children of Crestline.”

The Crestline CDT announced the cancellation of Winterfest on Nov. 12 following a press conference by Gov. Mike DeWine on Nov. 11 regarding an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases across Ohio.

“It just made a whole lot of sense that we cancel it at this time,” Crestline CDT member Clayton Herold said at the time after hearing DeWine detail the significant spread of the virus in rural communities, tougher face mask requirements, and reiteration of the existing order banning gatherings of 10 or more people during the mid-November press conference.

Herold noted then that Crestline CDT officials hoped to still hold the annual Santa Parade, which has come to pass.

Despite the cancellation of Winterfest, volunteers still rallied together to decorate the Central Park Gazebo, which has been lit up for the holiday season as usual.

Parade details

According to the press release issued by Crestline CDT, the parade will start and end at The Hub at Village Square and will travel through the Crestline High School Campus. The main roads that the parade will travel through include Seltzer Street, Thrush Avenue, Henry Street, Oldfield Road, Park Road, and Bucyrus Street.

Residents who don’t live along the parade route can either park in permitted parking areas or at Crestline High School to view it, but they must remain in their vehicles. Those residents who live on the parade route are asked to maintain social distance from their neighbors.

The Crestline Police and Fire Departments will lead the parade and Santa will be at the end of the parade in a horse drawn carriage that is provided each year by Tom and Sally Glauer of Crestline.

Local businesses and residents who want to participate in the parade should contact either Emily Langdon at 567-303-5474 or Josh Crosswhite at 419-569-8704 to register.

Those participating in the parade are expected to social distance from other entries and wear a mask.

For information about holiday activities in Crestline, go to the Crestline Community Development Team Facebook page.

The Central Park Gazebo in Crestline is decorated and lit up for the holiday season despite the cancellation of Crestline Winterfest and other holiday activities in the village. The Crestline Community Development Team is sponsoring the Santa Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5. It will begin at 4 p.m. For information or to register a unit in the parade, contact Emily Langdon at 567-303-5474 or Josh Crosswhite at 419-569-8704. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_CRESTLINE-CDT-GAZEBO.jpg The Central Park Gazebo in Crestline is decorated and lit up for the holiday season despite the cancellation of Crestline Winterfest and other holiday activities in the village. The Crestline Community Development Team is sponsoring the Santa Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5. It will begin at 4 p.m. For information or to register a unit in the parade, contact Emily Langdon at 567-303-5474 or Josh Crosswhite at 419-569-8704. Courtesy photo | Crestline Community Development Team