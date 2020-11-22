‘#Giving2sday’ set for Dec. 1 in Crawford County

BUCYRUS — For the sixth year, The Community Foundation for Crawford County is participating in #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media. It is always celebrated the 1st Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which this year falls on Dec. 1.

Since participants are encouraged to embrace the day and make it their own, the Foundation calls it “#Giving2sday” as their Board sets aside a lump sum of money from which a second gift is generated for each donation. The “2” in the title is to help donors remember that their gift will inspire a second one. This year, the Foundation’s portion of that prorated match is $25,000, and another $2,500 has been added to that by Mason Companies for a total of$27,500 that will be distributed to participating funds.

“#Giving2sday is coming right on the heels of Community Foundation Week and National Philanthropy Day,” explained Lisa Workman, the Foundation’s President. “As many begin to focus on their end-of-year giving, we’re happy to offer this virtual event where donors can give safely during the pandemic. We also encourage donors to consider directing a portion of their gift to our Crawford Impact Fund, because as its name implies, that is the fund from which real and lasting investments are funded in our community.”

Since so much of the success of #Giving2sday revolves around using social media to raise funds, the Foundation is encouraging participants to visit their website, cfcrawford.org, or to cfcrawford.networkforgood.com, where residents can easily create their own fundraising page and use the templates provided to email contacts for donations, or post their request on Facebook. Any donations made on that website between now and the end of December 1st will count towards the event, but checks must be dated Dec. 1 to count. In addition to mailing, checks may also be left in the secure drop box behind the Foundation’s office, which also promotes physical distancing.

Jennifer Stirm, Foundation Board member and Chair of their Development Committee, added that there are also special incentives to #Giving2sday.

“Mizick Miller has given us a generous gift of $1,500. With this gift we’ve launched the Mizick Miller 500 Contest, where an additional $500 will be added to the top earning fund in one of each of three categories: agency funds, scholarship funds and the school funds,” she said. “In addition, FCBank is providing $1,500 which will be given in three $500 increments during the Power Hour, 6 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1. Every person who donates money online via the #Giving2sday website during that time period will have their name added to a drawing, and the three names drawn can then add this prize to the fund of their choice. And the more times you donate during the Power Hour, the more times your name will be added to the drawing, with no limit.”

Checks and cash can be dropped off in the secure mail box behind the Foundation at 254 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crestline Public Library.

In 2019, the Foundation contributed over $1 million in grants, scholarships and endowment disbursements in Crawford County.

