Galion’s Electra Norwood named Leuthold Scholarship recipeint

GALION — The Community Foundation for Crawford County Electra Norwood, a 2020 recipient of one of the seventeen Doug and Renee Leuthold Scholarship awards.

Norwood, the daughter of Dale and Toni Norwood, is a 2020 graduate of Galion High School/Pioneer Career & Technology Center. She is attending North Central State College this fall and studying cybersecurity.

Norwood shared the inspiration behind the choice of her intended major.

“From a young age, I always loved tinkering with technology. My father was an electrical engineer who would always entertain my curiosity with science and computers. As I entered high school, I joined team 5413 Stellar Robotics, a FIRST Robotics competition team centered around teaching children grades K-12 STEM skills through building robotics. When I joined Pioneer’s I.T. support program, I knew I wanted to narrow down my choices in that specific industry, and on top of my passion for learning technology through Stellar, I decided cybersecurity was the perfect pick.”

Norwood also shared her career and life goals after graduation.

“After I graduate, I have two different plans depending on the state of the workforce for my field. I will either go into the workforce with my associate’s degree or continue my education at Western Governor’s University to obtain my bachelor’s degree and some vital certificates for the future.”

To learn more about the scholarships offered through the Foundation, visit www.cfcrawford.org/scholarships.

Content provided by The Community Foundation for Crawford County.

