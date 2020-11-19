Colonel Crawford High School switches to remote learning for rest of November

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford High School has switched remote learning for the rest of November.

Principal Jake Bruner made the announcement to parents and students on Tuesday stating the decision was made after the district received information that another high school student had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“We have also had two other positive student cases at Colonel Crawford High School in the past two weeks,” Bruner wrote in the letter sent to parents.

Due to the reports of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, Bruner said the high school — grades 9-12 only — would be switching to remote learning effective today (Thursday, Nov. 19) through the end of the Thanksgiving break. He said in-person classes are tentatively scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Dec. 1, “as long as conditions are favorable.”

“Information on remote classroom procedures, including Google Meets, was passed out to students last week at school,” Bruner stated in the letter. “We are working closely with the Crawford County (Public) Health, and anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health district/school district as part of the COVID-19 protocol.”

He noted that students in kindergarten through eighth grade will continue to attend in-person classes as usual.

Bruner noted that buses will continue to run as usual and students who attend classes at Pioneer Career and Technology Center will report as scheduled. Athletic practices will also be conducted as scheduled.

Bruner said anyone who has questions can contact Colonel Crawford High School at 419-562-4666, or Crawford County Public Health at 419-562-5871.

Crawford County Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 19 new cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction, bringing the cumulative total of cases since March to 753. There are 256 active cases with nine people currently hospitalized due to the virus. Twelve deaths have been reported since the virus emerged in Crawford County.

There have been 586 confirmed cases and 167 probable cases. A total of 478 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The Galion City Health Department reported Wednesday that there have been 318 cumulative cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction since March. Of that total, 236 cases have been confirmed and 82 are classified as probable.

A total of 32 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began and 13 deaths have been reported, though not all of the causes of death have been identified, officials said. A total of 213 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

There are currently 93 active cases of COVID-19 in the Galion City Health Department’s jurisdiction and four people are currently hospitalized.

