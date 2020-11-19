GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Forum set for Nov. 19

From Citizen to Patriot invites the public to its next free educational forum that will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North, Galion. Doors open at 6 p.m. The forum “2020 Election-It Ain’t Over Until It’s Over” will focus on practical perspectives based on eventual election outcomes. For information, call 419-468-5116 or 419-468-2944.

Next Chamber Chat on Dec. 2

The monthly Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce Chamber Chat event is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m. at Beca House Galion, 125 Harding Way East. Space is limited due to social distancing standards. Please RSVP by calling Miranda Jones at 419-468-7737, or email mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org to check on availability and reserve a seat.

Hannah Crawford Elementary helping veterans

Students at Hannah Crawford Elementary School are collecting personal hygiene items for residents of the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky to honor them for their service to the United States. Donations are being accepted until Friday, Nov. 20 at the school. The following items are needed: toothbrushes, toothpaste, alcohol-free mouthwash, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, aftershave, gum, and socks. Items must be new and unopened and can be either regular size or travel size. Any student who donates at least one item will receive a treat from their teacher. Fourth-grade teacher Julie Reiter is organizing the drive.

Chamber open house & auction online

The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House and Auction will be conducted online this year, according to Executive Director Miranda Jones. The auction will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and end at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. The chamber office will be open to view auction items from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Tickets for the raffle are available for $20 through the online auction site or from any chamber board member or ambassador. The link to the auction website can be found at galion-crestlinechamber.orgunder the Events tab.

Rock tumbling program at Lowe-Volk Park

The Crawford Park District will present a program on rock tumbling at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598. Participants will learn about rock tumbling equipment and the process of tumbling rocks. The program will start with a rock tumbler with rough stone and go through all four polishing stages to create beautiful polished rocks. District volunteer Bryan Summer will lead the program. Contact the apark district at 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot. For information about programs offered by the Crawford Park District, go to the website crawfordparkdistrict.org or see the district’s Facebook page.

Brownella Cottage tours in November

The Galion Historical Society & Museum is offering tours of Brownella Cottage on Sunday, Nov. 22. Tours begin at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. To purchase tickets, go to galionhistory.com and click on the Shop tab, then click on the Events tab and choose Historical Tours November 2020. For information, call the Galion Historical Society & Museum at 419-468-9338, or go to the website. Like Galion Historical Society & Museum on Facebook.

Park District book club meets Nov. 24

The Crawford Park District Book club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, north of Galion. Contact the apark district at 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot. The book club meets at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center the last Tuesday of each month. For information about programs offered by the Crawford Park District, go to the website crawfordparkdistrict.org or see the district’s Facebook page.

Richland Co. veterans meeting Nov. 24

The Richland County Joint Veterans meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at VFW Alfred I. Harrington Post #3494, 853 Ashland Road, Mansfield. No meeting will be held in December.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

