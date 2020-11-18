Galion school board honors student achievement

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education recognized outstanding student achievement during its regular meeting on Nov. 17.

The first group recognized was the four-time state qualifying boys golf team, and team members Matt McMullen, Spencer Keller, Nick McMullen, Max Longwell, Bronson Dalenberg, Logan Keller, assistant coach Justin McMullen, and head coach Bryce Lehman. The team finished sixth, fifth, sixth, and seventh the past four years at the state tournament.

“This team amassed an undefeated record four straight years in conference play, won the conference and sectional titles four years in a row, and won three district titles in that same time,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “These young men, along with Coach Lehman and Coach McMullen, are to be congratulated for these outstanding achievements.”

The other fall sports teams were recognized for their achievements, which included the first-ever state meet qualification for the girls cross country team, during High School Athletic Director Kyle Baughn’s report to the board of education.

“All our fall sports teams had outstanding seasons this year,” Baughn said. “I would like to thank our families, fans, and the Galion community for following the guidelines so that these student-athletes could compete this fall.”

District Director of Technology Ronnie Rinehart provided an update to the board about the district’s use of technology in 2020. The presentation focused on how technology is making a positive impact on the Galion community, district communications, district classrooms, and the homes of students.

“Mrs. Rinehart and her staff are doing a fabulous job meeting the technology needs of our students, families, and staff,” Allerding said. “We are very fortunate to have many unique technology programs, including our One-to-One device program that has expanded to include all students in grades kindergarten through twelve, that greatly benefit our students and community!”

The board accepted a donation of $1,000 from Pizza Hut, which is to be used for Campus Wear at Galion High School. All other agenda items were approved as presented.

The next regular meeting of the Galion City Schools Board of Education will be held in the Galion Middle School computer lab at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Galion High School senior boys golf team member Matthew McMullen, left, receives a certificate of achievement from Superintendent Jennifer Allerding, right, during the regular Galion City Schools Board of Education meeting on Nov. 17. McMullen, along with his four-time state-qualifying teammates and coaches, were recognized for their outstanding achievements on the golf course during the meeting. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_gcs-nov2020-boemtg.jpg Galion High School senior boys golf team member Matthew McMullen, left, receives a certificate of achievement from Superintendent Jennifer Allerding, right, during the regular Galion City Schools Board of Education meeting on Nov. 17. McMullen, along with his four-time state-qualifying teammates and coaches, were recognized for their outstanding achievements on the golf course during the meeting. Courtesy photo | Galion City Schools