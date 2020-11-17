Galion offers one-time utility credit

GALION — Through funding provided by the CARES Act, the City of Galion is offering customers a one-time utility credit. An application form is included in the November bill.

A maximum credit of $100 per account is available. Account must be an address located inside the city limits.

Eligible customers must sign a form attesting they had difficulty making utility payments due to loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, or a lay-off from March 1 through Oct. 1, 2020.

The application form may be downloaded and printed at the City of Galion website ci.galion.oh.us. City residents may also apply in person at the Utility Office, 115 Harding Way East.

For customers with mobility issues or health concerns, the Utility Office staff will work to provide accommodations. Call 419-468-6611 to make arrangements.

The signed form must be returned by 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. Residents may turn in the application at the office; mail it to P.O. Box 820, Galion; email to galionutilities@galion.city; or fax to 419-468-8216.

The credit will not relieve customer of the obligation to pay any remaining utility balance, nor prohibit the City of Galion from collecting late fees or disconnecting utilities as a result of failing to pay on a timely basis.

