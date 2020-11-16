GALION POLICE REPORTS

Nov. 10

Officers arrested a 50-year-old female at 3:43 a.m. in the 300 block of Gelsanliter Road. She was charged with operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Officers arrested a juvenile at 10:20 a.m. in the vicinity of Cedargate Court. The juvenile was charged with complicity to aid/abet another.

Nov. 11

Officers arrested a juvenile at 9:08 a.m. in the 300 block of S. East St. The juvenile was charged with theft of a vehicle, operating without a valid license, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident on private property.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old male at 9:20 a.m. in the 600 block of South St. He was charged with theft beyond express/implied consent and criminal trespass on the land/premises of another.

Officers arrested a juvenile at 10:17 a.m. in the vicinity of Cedargate Court. The juvenile was charged with theft of a vehicle.

Nov. 13

Officers arrested a 27-year-old male at 5:45 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Church St. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old female at 5:48 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Church St. She was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Nov. 15

Officers arrested a 22-year-old male at 9:56 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Columbus St. He was charged with assault.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Pierce St. at 10:50 p.m. regarding multiple reports of shots allegedly fired in the area. According to the incident report, the officer checked the area and adjacent streets for signs of disturbance, but was unable to locate anything in the area.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

The Galion Police Department provides arrest and incident reports for publication.

The Galion Police Department provides arrest and incident reports for publication.