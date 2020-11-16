Power outages reported in Crawford County

Power outages are still being reported today in the wake of a wind storm that swept through the region on Sunday.

Crawford was one of numerous counties in the region that was under a high wind warning for much of the day on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. NWS reported that steady winds ranged from 20 to 30 miles per hour with reported gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

City of Galion officials said this morning that there are “power outages in spots throughout town.” The city service departmtent received reports of at least 10 downed trees, including some in the roadway along North Market and Fairview. A stop sign at the intersection of Fairview and Payne was uprooted and had to be reset.

City crews are still out assessing reported damage and checking for additional damage, a city spokesperson said.

Ohio Edison is reporting 141 customers in Crawford County were without electricity as of 9 a.m. today. The bulk of those are in Vernon Township where 88 customers are awaiting restoration of power. In Crestline, 44 customers are without electricity.

Crestline Exempted Village School District canceled classes today due to damage caused by the storm. District officials said “electrical and internet damage to the building” forced them to remain closed today.

AEP Ohio is reporting that 39 of its Crawford County customers were without power as of 9 a.m. today.

