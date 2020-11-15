Crestline Schools closed Monday

The Crestline Exempted Village School District will be closed Monday due to damage caused by weekend storms.

School officials posted the following message on the district’s Facebook page on Sunday evening: “Due to electrical and internet damage to the building as a result of the weather, Crestline schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.”

The extent of the damage caused to school district facilities by the wind storm that moved through the region on Sunday was not known.

Crawford was one of numerous counties in the region that was under a high wind warning for much of the day on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. NWS reported that steady winds ranged from 20 to 30 miles per hour with reported gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

Power outages were reported in several counties around the region Sunday night.

Ohio Edison reported that 128 of its Crawford County customers were without electricity as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Of that total, 24 were located in Crestline.

In Richland County, 3,332 Ohio Edison customers were without power at that hour. In Morrow County, 54 customers had no electricity at that time.

AEP Ohio reported 38 power outages in Crawford County as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The utility reported 114 customer outages in Richland County.

Sunday wind storm causes power outages