GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Forum set for Nov. 19

From Citizen to Patriot invites the public to its next free educational forum that will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North, Galion. Doors open at 6 p.m. The forum “2020 Election-It Ain’t Over Until It’s Over” will focus on practical perspectives based on eventual election outcomes. For information, call 419-468-5116 or 419-468-2944.

Hannah Crawford Elementary helping veterans

Students at Hannah Crawford Elementary School are collecting personal hygiene items for residents of the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky to honor them for their service to the United States. Donations are being accepted until Friday, Nov. 20 at the school. The following items are needed: toothbrushes, toothpaste, alcohol-free mouthwash, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, aftershave, gum, and socks. Items must be new and unopened and can be either regular size or travel size. Any student who donates at least one item will receive a treat from their teacher. Fourth-grade teacher Julie Reiter is organizing the drive.

Chamber open house & auction online

The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House and Auction will be conducted online this year, according to Executive Director Miranda Jones. The auction will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and end at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. The chamber office will be open to view auction items from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Tickets for the raffle are available for $20 through the online auction site or from any chamber board member or ambassador. The link to the auction website can be found at galion-crestlinechamber.orgunder the Events tab.

Free COVID-19 testing

Center Street Community Health Center in Marion is offering a free drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The center is located at 136 W. Center St. in Marion. No appointment is necessary. No referral from a physician is needed. Bring an insurance card, if available. Results will be available in 3 to 5 days. Face masks are required at the testing site. For information, call 740-751-6380.

Nature at Night program scheduled

The Crawford Park District is offering the program Nature at Night: Nocturnal Animals at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Heckert Nature Preserve, 1601 State Route 19. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby to learn about Ohio’s nocturnal animals while going on a night hike in search of those nocturnal creatures. All ages are welcome; however, the night hike can be difficult for younger kids who have a fear of the dark. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot. For information, go to crawfordparkdistrict.org and like Crawford Park District on Facebook.

Brownella Cottage tours in November

The Galion Historical Society & Museum is offering tours of Brownella Cottage on Sunday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 22. Tours begin at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. To purchase tickets, go to galionhistory.com and click on the Shop tab, then click on the Events tab and choose Historical Tours November 2020. For information, call the Galion Historical Society & Museum at 419-468-9338, or go to the website. Like Galion Historical Society & Museum on Facebook.

Crestline Winterfest set for Nov. 21

Crestline Winterfest 2020 is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 with activities beginning at 9 a.m. Events include a Craft Show at The Hub from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Lumberjack Chainsaw Art outside The Shunk from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and live reindeer from Kleer View Farms at the Central Park Gazebo from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Santa Claus will be at The Shunk at 5 p.m. Crestline Winterfest is presented by the Crestline Community Development Team in conjunction with numerous community organizations. For information, go to the Crestline Community Development Team Facebook page or call 419-689-3711.

Next Chamber Chat on Dec. 2

The monthly Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce Chamber Chat event is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m. at Beca House Galion, 125 Harding Way East. Space is limited due to social distancing standards. Please RSVP by calling Miranda Jones at 419-468-7737, or email mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org to check on availability and reserve a seat.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

